JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $19.58. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 210,267 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.71. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 81.41%. The business had revenue of $220.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also

