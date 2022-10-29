Jeff Fairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00.
Vaxcyte Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. 3,300,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
