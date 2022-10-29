Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 625 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,693.46 ($20.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 573 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 623.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 989.63. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a market cap of £572.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,910.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.