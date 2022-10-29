Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 574 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.38. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

