Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Stock Down 0.4 %

Puma stock opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.86. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

