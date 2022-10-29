Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

