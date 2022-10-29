Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 27,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.20.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

