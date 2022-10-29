JOE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.66 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $78.66 million and $22.07 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

