John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

JBT traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

