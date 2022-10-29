John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65 to $4.80 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE JBT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,365. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.
In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
