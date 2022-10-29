John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65 to $4.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE JBT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,365. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.