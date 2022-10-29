John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

