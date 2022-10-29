John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 336,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,365. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.