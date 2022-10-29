Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

