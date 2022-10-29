Jonestrading Cuts Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $22.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jonestrading from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

