Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,328.00

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Joystick has a total market cap of $88.23 million and approximately $62,328.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.44121752 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $62,909.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

