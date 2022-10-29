Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.24 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Joystick has a market cap of $94.24 million and approximately $51,339.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,906.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00257235 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.44121752 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $62,909.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

