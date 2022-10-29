JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
