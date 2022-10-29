JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

