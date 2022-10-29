JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.8 %
AMJ opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.
