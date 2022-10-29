JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

AMJ opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

