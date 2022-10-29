JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target to €160.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €143.00 ($145.92) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($137.76) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Trading Up 2.3 %

THLLY stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.