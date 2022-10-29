JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €2.90

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.57) to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

