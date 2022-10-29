JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $59.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.74.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GM opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 806,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 206.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.