JUST Price Hits $0.0299 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $265.75 million and $30.82 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002967 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.95 or 0.31881473 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012452 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
