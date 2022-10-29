Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.66. Kamada shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 16,793 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.