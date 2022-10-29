Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.66. Kamada shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 16,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

