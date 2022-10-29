Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ opened at 10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.23. Kanzhun has a one year low of 9.74 and a one year high of 43.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.