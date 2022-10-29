Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

