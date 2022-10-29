Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

