Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KWS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,408 ($29.10) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,028 ($36.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,721.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,343.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,354.27.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.24), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($916,594.01).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

