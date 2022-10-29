Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,364 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,704,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

