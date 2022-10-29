KILT Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $111,269.00 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $66,513,749,108,696.60 billion and $111,269.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

