Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.28 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

