Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

