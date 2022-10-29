Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,517,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 614,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

