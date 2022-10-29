Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.62). 431,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 312,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.50 ($2.54).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.25. The firm has a market cap of £384.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

