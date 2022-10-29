Kin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $403,570.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,982,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
