Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.78.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

