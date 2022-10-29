Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $160.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

