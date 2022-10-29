Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 282 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.52.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

