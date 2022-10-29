Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 455 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

