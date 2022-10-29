Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $324.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $325.16.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.