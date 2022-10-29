Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $405.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.11. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

