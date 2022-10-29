Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.