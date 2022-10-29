Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 634,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,113,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

