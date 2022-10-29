Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

