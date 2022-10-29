Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after buying an additional 549,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $269.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Moody's Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

