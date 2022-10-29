Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

