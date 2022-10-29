Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $238.90. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

