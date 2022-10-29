Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 303,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

