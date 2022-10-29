Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

LBTYK opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

