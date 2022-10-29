Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 882,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,939. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

