Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. 82,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.